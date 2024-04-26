Keamari police bust major gutka smuggling attempt

KARACHI, Apr 26 (APP): The District Keamari Police on Friday successfully thwarted a nefarious attempt to smuggle over 18 mounds of hazardous Gutka/Mawa and betel nuts in the Mochko area.

According to SSP Keamari, the police operation unfolded, culminating in the seizure of a vehicle laden with contraband, while the perpetrators managed to evade arrest.

In a swift and decisive action, police officials confiscated the vehicle and its illicit cargo, which included 60 sacks of betel nuts, totaling a staggering 720 kilograms, along with 10 bags containing 200 packets of gutka/mawa.

A case has been promptly registered, signaling the commencement of further investigations into this illicit activity.