QUETTA, Jan 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan as he arrived here mainly to meet the grieved families of slain miners from Hazara community for condolence.

Commander of Southern Command Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali also attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed the security situation of the province as well as the situation arose after the killing of miners in Machh area of Bolan, Blochistan in a terrorist incident took place on January 3.

The prime minister arrived here after the families and Hazara community buried the bodies of the deceased miners and called off their countrywide sit-ins. They had earlier linked calling off their protest and burial of the bodies with the prime minister’s visit and acceptance of their demands.

However, after multiple rounds of negotiations with the government team, the martyrs’ committee agreed to end the protest and bury the bodies.