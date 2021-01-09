QUETTA, Jan 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived here to condole with the slain miners’

families from Hazara community, hours after burial of their bodies.

Accompanied by federal and provincial leadership, the prime minister would meet the bereaved families and offer Fateha for peace of the departed souls of the miners killed in a terrorist incident in Mach area of District Bolan, Balochistan on Sunday, January 3.

Earlier, the funeral prayer for the deceased miners was offered and bodies buried following a six-days sit in along with the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the miners.

The protestors had linked end to their sit-in with the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and acceptance of their demand.

However, the PM had requested the community to bury the bodies assuring them of his visit and to stand with them in the time of their suffering.

The burial of bodies in Quetta’s Hazar Town graveyard and end to sit-ins being held across the country was preceded by several rounds of negotiations between the martyrs’ committee and government authorities including Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.