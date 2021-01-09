QUETTA, Jan (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting here to discuss with the federal and provincial leadership the overall security situation of the province, particularly the tragic killing of Hazara miners.

Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Syed Ali Zaidi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM Zulfiqar Bukhari and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri attended the meeting.

Provincial Interior Minister Ziaullah Lango, Commander of Southern Command Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali, Inspector General of Police Balochsitan Mohsin Hassan Butt, Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar and senior civil and military officers were also present.

The prime minister arrived here after the families and Hazara community buried the bodies of the deceased miners and called off their countrywide sit-ins. They had earlier linked calling off their protest and burial of the bodies with the prime minister’s visit and acceptance of their demands.

However, after multiple rounds of negotiations with the government team, the martyrs’ committee agreed to end the protest and bury the bodies.