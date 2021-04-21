ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan had vociferously expressed its serious concerns over the increasing trend of Islamophobia in the West which was being fanned by certain extremist elements.

Addressing the officials of Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran during his visit, the foreign minister said they did not oppose the right to freedom of speech and expression but it did not give anyone the right to hurt others’ feelings.

He said in the past certain incidents regarding publication of blasphemous sketches and statements occurred which hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah including Pakistani nation. The nation had been undergoing severe pain and anguish, he added.

Qureshi, who has been in Iran for an official visit, further said Pakistan was established in the name of Islam. Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised voice against Islamophobia during a session of the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister’s speech reflected the binding affection and attachment which they had with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

The foreign minister said he presented a resolution against Islamophobia during a session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers which was unanimously adopted.

The national assembly of Pakistan also adopted a resolution in this regard, a press release quoted the minister as saying.

The foreign minister said Iranian parliament speaker also agreed that their parliament, too, should also follow parliament of Pakistan and raise its voice over the issue.

Qureshi further informed that he had suggested for formation of a joint strategy by the Ulema of Pakistan and Iran to confront such incidents.

The foreign minister said that he would soon visit Turkey and discuss the issue with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart. The Turkish leadership shared the same thoughts.

He said everyone was aware of the importance of Saudi Arabia for the Muslim Ummah. During an upcoming visit of prime minister, he said, the leadership of the both countries would discuss this issue.

The foreign minister stressed upon the need for raising the issue collectively at the international fora, especially at those forums where the sentiments of Muslims had been hurt.