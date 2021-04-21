Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying different type caps and sunglasses to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying different type caps and sunglasses to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 8:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-210421 MULTAN: April 21 A vendor displaying different type caps and sunglasses to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A customer selecting sunglasses displayed by a roadside vendor to attract the customers A vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpath A vendor displaying sunglasses to attract the customer at his roadside setup