Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly worker preparing agricultural tools at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos An elderly worker preparing agricultural tools at his workplace Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 8:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-210421 SARGODHA: April 21 An elderly worker preparing agricultural tools at his workplace. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor for next crop A worker busy in preparing vermicelli (Pheni) in connection with Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at his workplace Workers preparing ceiling tiles at their workplace