PESHAWAR, Apr 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the 100-bed Paraplegic Center Hayatabad, where patients from across the country were treated under the comprehensive physical rehabilitation program.

The Prime Minister visited various departments of the paraplegic center and also inquired after the health of under-treatment patients.

He was accompanied by Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Special Assistant for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, Governor Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

The Prime Minister was told that all the aid tools and instruments, required for the rehabilitation of disabled, were manufactured in the paraplegic center.

Besides, he was told that after completion during the current month, the new hospital building would be handed over to the administration of paraplegic center, which would enhance the total bedding facility from 100 to 150.