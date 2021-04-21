Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying coconuts to attract the customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying coconuts to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 8:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-210421 SIALKOT: April 21 - A vendor displaying coconuts to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying coconuts to attract the customers on his hand cart setup FAISALABAED: September 23 – A vendor displaying coconuts on his cart to attract the customers. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas