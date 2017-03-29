Time ripe for holding int’l events in Pakistan: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Following successful holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final and Davis Cup matches in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada feels the time is right to hold more international events in the country.

“The recent international events would help revive international sports in the country, providing quality game activities to sport-lovers,” he said in an interview to APP.

He said Minister for Sports and Recreation Zimbabwe Makhosini Hlongwane, who witnessed the PSL final in Lahore, had lauded the security arrangements made for the event.

“Pakistan is a safe country,” Pirzada quoted Makhosini as saying.

The Minister said that a series of MoUs are to be signed with different countries including Zimbabwe, China, Iran and other countries to uplift sports activities in the country.

Talking about developments taking place on sports front, the Minister said that a Sports University would be established in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). “The University will help bring quality sports athletes in the country,” he added.

Pirzada informed that Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar has approved Rs 10 million grant to refurnish Liauqat Gymnasium roof and its maintenance, for which PC-I is being prepared.

He said that the Prime Minister has shown keen interest to further promote sports activities. “Astro-truf for Jinnah Stadium and outer ground is out-of-date and will be replaced soon, he said.

Coaching centre in Karachi has been reconstructed which was in worst condition earlier, he added.

Commenting on use of scientific technologies in modern sports, the minister said that a plan has been devised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) under which MoUs with China, Germany and other countries have been planned to train athletes with modern technology.

“Sportsmen’s participation in international activiteis will boost players confidence and polish their skills, “ he said while advocating for Pakistani players active participation in international events.

The PSB has sent a number of athletes to China and other countries, who had skill but could not afford the expenditures, the minister said.

Paying tribute to legendary athletes of country, the Minister said that a fund has been established to provide them financial assistance.

Speaking about the Quaid-e-Azam Games, he said just like PSL’s 2nd edition, Quaid-e-Azam games would bring some extraordinary players to fore in different disciplines.

Pirzada stressed for promoting traditional sports, liked in rural areas at national level so that skilled athletes can bring fame to country.