TIME magazine rejects Trump’s claim he was offered ‘Person of the Year’ Award

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (APP):TIME magazine has disputed US President Donald Trump’s claim that he turned down the mass circulation weekly’s request for an interview and photo shoot for its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a tweet late Friday, Trump claimed he rebuffed the request after being told he “probably” would receive the magazine’s top honours. He was TIME’s “Person of the Year” last year.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”, the president tweeted.

The magazine issued a statement disputing Trump. “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” a spokeswoman told reporters.

At a rally in Orlando, Florida, last December, the then-president-elect mocked the magazine for anointing him “Person of the Year” and not “Man of the Year” — an example of political correctness, he claimed.

“You know, look, they have to be politically correct, Trump said. “Should we speak to the people at Time Magazine and say we want it again next year, but we want maybe ‘Man of the Year’ next year, OK?â€