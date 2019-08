ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment , Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said a meeting would be arranged in Washington next month to accelerate the business activities between Pakistan and the United States.

A Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting would be held in September to review modalities of enhancing trade between the two states, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.