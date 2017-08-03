Three/four rainy spells likely in August

LAHORE, Aug 3 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological
Department has forecast three to four spells of rainfall
with isolated extreme events in the country during the
current month. According to the weather outlook which has been prepared based upon regional and global weather conditions incorporating the climate system dynamics, monsoon is going to enter in weaker phase after mid-August in South Asia, including Pakistan, said a spokesman.
Near normal rainfall in northern half and below normal in
southern half of the country is expected during the
current month.
Three to four rainy spells with heavy falls are expected
in upper Punjab, KP, AJK and GB while one to two spells of
light to moderate intensity are predicted in Sindh and
Balochistan provinces.
“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts
of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at
isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan,
Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and
Gilgit-Baltistan”, daily weather report said.
