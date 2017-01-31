Three LNG-based power plants to add 2400MW to national grid by Sept 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Three LNG-based power plants in public sector would add 2400 MW to the national grid by September this year and would achieve full potential of 3600 MW by January next year.

According to Radio Pakistan, these include two funded by Government of Pakistan at Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki and one by Punjab Government at Bhikki,

Three gas turbines have already reached site and three more would reach by April this year.

Bhikki Plant has already been connected to national grid and expected to generate first 800 MW by March this year.

Work on installation, testing and grid connection is going on in full speed on all the three sites.