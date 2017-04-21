Three injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, April 21 (APP): At least three boys were injured in a blast at Zarghoon Road area of the provincial capital here on Friday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when the victims were near the garbage, leaving three boys injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital where the victims were identified as 12-year-old Agha Muhammad, 14-year-old, Boor Muhammad and 10-year-old, Atifullah.

The police sources said the bomb was covered in a plastic bag and was kept it in dustbin stock by unknown men which went off.

Law enforcement agency reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.