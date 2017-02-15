Three generations of Sharifs presented themselves in court: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali Wednesday said that three generations of Sharif

family had presented themselves for accountability in court.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after

Panama case hearing, he said that PTI could not present any evidence against Sharif family in the court despite all efforts.

The minister observed that Shah Mahmood Qureshi should feel

ashamed of collecting donations for shrines.

He was of the view that Qureshi should also be held accountable for

using millions of rupees of Zakat.

The mission of Pakistan Muslim League (N) was to serve the

masses only, he added.

PML N government would continue to inaugurate mega development

projects, Abid said adding that Pakistan was making progress so

opposition was feeling distressed.

PML N leader Talal Chaudhry said that it was duty of opposition

to make constructive criticism.

He said Imran Khan tried to score points on the Lahore

incident, adding, “we are proud of sacrifices of police and other

security forces.”

He said that Punjab police had arrested many criminals and

terrorists and they were punished by the court adding, “We should

encourage our forces and stand with them.”

He said that about 80 percent war against terrorism had been

won and the menace would be completely eradicated with the efforts

of security forces.

Imran Khan wanted to win the Panama case with lies but the

court would act according to law instead of wishes of PTI, he added.

People were fed up with the politics of Imran Khan, he

added.

He said that PTI’s politics of sit in affected development projects in

country.