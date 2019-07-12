Thousands of tourists flock to hilly areas to avoid hot weather during summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):With summer vacations continue, a large number of tourists from across the country have been flocking hilly spots in the country such as Naran and Murree to spend their vacation in pleasant weather.

The tourists from plain areas of the country have thronged to scenic hilly resorts and lush green valleys in northern parts including Naran and Kaghan valleys of Manshera district and Murree to enjoy summer holidays with children.

According to tourists, Naran and Kaghan, famous hilly tourists town have witnessed influx of tourists from all the provinces including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan where owners of hotels, plazas, restaurants and houses are earning great profits these days.

A great crowd was observed at hotels, restaurants and stalls of Pakoras, fries and coffee/tea, where people enjoy food and drinks to enjoy the weather.

A tourist from Sialkot Muhammad Irfan said, “Me and my family are having good time. Children are happy”.