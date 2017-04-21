Those demanding resignation of PM committing contempt of court: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani Friday said those who were demanding resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were repeatedly committing the contempt of court.

In a statement, he said Sirajul Haq was the tarnished coin of party of

Maulana Madoodi.

He said Nawaz Sharif has emerged victorious by presenting himself for

accountability.

Now, it was the turn of Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and others to present themselves for accountability, he added.

He said PML-N would not be blackmailed politically.

The blackmailers would continue to raise hue and cry while Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would persist on the road of progress and development, he added.