Theresa May hosted Chinese New year celebration reception

LONDON, Feb 02 (APP):British Prime Minister Theresa May hosted a Chinese New Year reception at Downing Street to celebrate the enormous contribution of the Chinese community to British life.

According to a statement of Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street and the Rt Hon Theresa May MP placeholder Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed families from across the UK to Downing Street earlier this week for a colourful Chinese New Year reception.

Guests were treated to a display of lights and hanging lanterns, while the No10 door was specially decorated with cherry blossoms and traditional Chinese couplets.

The community-focused event saw over 100 primary school children from schools in Manchester, Birmingham, West Midlands, Liverpool, Brighton, Essex and London mingling with guests including media chef Ching-He Huang.

They all gathered to watch the Prime Minister take part in the ‘Lion Eye Dotting Ceremony’ – an ancient Chinese ritual signifying luck and prosperity, in which the lion’s head is dotted with paint to awaken it to dance.