Terrorism to be defeated with unity, Army above any sect: DG ISPR

PARACHINAR, June 30 (APP): Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said

that menace of terrorism would be completely eliminated with unity

and the Pakistan army had already made great achievements on this

front.

Talking to media he said “Security of whole country is equally

valued for us, entire nation is equal for us, we are above any sect,

we are Pakistanis and muslims”.

About the demands of Parachinar protesters, he said, they have

some political and security related demands.

About security demands, he said under the direction of Chief

of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa more army troops had been deployed in the area.

The COAS had also announced several development projects for

the area, adding “the security situation in the area will be

improved after the measures,” he expressed the hoped.

The DG ISPR said that fencing along the Afghan border had

begun and it will be completed in two phases, he said. In the first

phase, he said fencing of the sensitive areas would be completed

from where terrorists try to sneak into Pakistan from across the

border.

In the second phase, remaining chunk of border will be fenced,

he added.