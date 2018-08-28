Task Force working on money laundering cases: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said a task force was working on money laundering issue which would be helped by various other institutions to identify elements involved in this activity.

The first meeting of the task force was held to review the money laundering cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

Different departments including foreign affairs, Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others would help the task force in identifying the elements involved in money laundering activities, he added.

Appreciating the speed of work of the present government, he said the PTI government had conducted the two cabinet meetings soon after coming into power and took the bold decisions for streamlining the system.

To a question, he said the PTI government had a strong will to bring the looted money back.

He added that FBR would have access or information from a hundred countries about transactions of Pakistani people.

To another question about Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States, he said those having allegations or evading NAB, or involved in any case or absconders, would have to face the cases in Pakistan.