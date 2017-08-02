ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-
Insaf (PTI) leadership should take serious notice to the allegations
levelled by its MNA Ayesha Gulalai.
PTI chief Imran Khan should clarify his position on charges
framed by his own party MNA, he said talking to a private news
channel.
He said it was sad PTI spokespersons, rather than giving
answers of allegations, were levelling charges on her.
Tariq Fazal said Ayesha Gulalai alleged that women workers
were not safe in the party which was a matter to be taken
seriously by PTI.
To a question, he said the PML-N government under visionary
leadership of Nawaz Sharif, had put the country on track
of economic progress, development and prosperity.
He said the government in its four years, had achieved many
success including foreign investment, China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) and reduction in terrorism incidents and
loadshedding.
Tariq Fazal said the people of the country had elected
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for five year term. PML-N
would also win general elections in 2018 on the basis of its
performance.
Tariq asks PTI chief to clarify position
ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)