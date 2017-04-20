Tanveer welcomes SC decision in Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday welcomed the decision of Supreme
Court in the Panama Papers case.
The verdict of the Supreme Court was vindication and victory
of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stance, he said while
talking to PTV.
The minister said the court had rejected the allegations
of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
He said PTI chief Imran Khan had also welcomed the court
decision regarding Panama Papers case which showed that Imran
Khan now wanted to do positive politics.
Rana Tanveer said PTI had made Panama Papers a political
issue and expressed the hope that it would play positive
politics in future.
Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government was
serving utmost interests of the masses and country, besides
ensuring good governance and transparency.
Massive improvement had been made in all sectors including
energy, he said and added that terror incidents had decreased
to great extent.
