Surplus power being produced in country:Awais

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday said today the country had 4000 mega watt surplus electricity and zero loadshedding had been reported on 5297 feeders across the country due to hectic efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said power shortage occurred on such feeders where people were pilfering electricity. Stern action would be taken against those involved in power pilferage, he said.

He said a campaign would be launched to inform public how to register their complains. Action would be taken against those found involved in over-billing.

He thanked to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for supporting the legislation on overbilling.

Replying to a question, he said 418 feeders in Balochistan and 477 in Sindh were free of loadshedding, adding that 30,000 tube-wells were being shifted on solar power.

Awais Leghari said the PML-N government had removed the difference between urban and rural loadshedding across the country.