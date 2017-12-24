Strong parliamentary linkages to bring Pakistan, Russia closer: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday stressed the need for regular interaction between the political and parliamentary leadership of Pakistan and Russia to build the bridges of understanding and friendship.

He expressed these views while talking to the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav V Volodin on the sideline meeting during Speakers’ Conference held here.

The convener of Pak-Russia Friendship Group in National Assembly Marvi Memon was also present on the occasion.

Talking to his Russian counterpart, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan considers Russia as a valuable friend who had been partner in economic and infrastructure development in Pakistan.

He said constant engagement from both sides had added depth to the existing relations.

“Pakistan and Russia not only share the same continent but also the same values of democracy and human freedom, therefore, both the nations need to take their bilateral relation to new heights,” he said.

He said Pakistan valued its relations with Russia and wanted to diversify them through parliamentary, people-to-people and economic ties.

He said joint efforts by both countries were needed for regional peace and progress.

The menace of terrorism had been impeding the collective progress of this region and it could be overcome through exchange of knowledge, expertise and experiences, he added.

The speaker said illicit drug trade had largely remained unchecked and was the major source of terror financing. He underlined the need for collective efforts to control poppy cultivation and drug trafficking in the region.

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav V Volodin congratulated the speaker on holding the conference in Pakistan devoted to connectivity and fight against terrorism with the participation of Iran, China, Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He also appreciated the best arrangements made in connection with Speakers’ Conference.

Russian Chairman said Pak-Russia cooperation was highly central for tackling regional challenges including terrorism, drug trafficking and regional stability.

He said drug trafficking was a major threat and needed joint efforts in this regard to save the future of our coming generations.

He said Russia attached immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and assured that Russia was ready to assist Pakistan in diverse fields including agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, defense and education.

He underlined the need for diversification of bilateral relations and effective collaboration on various international forums.

He informed the speaker that Russian legislature was also keen to cement its ties with Parliament of Pakistan. He thanked the speaker for warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their stay in Islamabad.