Stability in Afghanistan key to promote regional integration, trade: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): A group of eminent speakers during a conference here on Wednesday emphasised that stability in Afghanistan would be key in promoting regional integration and trade and for carrying out energy

projects across boundaries.

Speaking at an international conference on “Regional Dynamics and Strategic Concerns in South Asia”, former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Rustam Shah Mohmand said ongoing conflict in Afghanistan had multidimensional implications for the countries in the region including Pakistan.

The conference was organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in collaboration with Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Rustam Shah said instability in Afghanistan would jeopardise regional energy projects, affect trade on different routes and would obstruct smooth execution of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Rustam said concerted and relentless efforts were needed to keep stability in Afghanistan as continuing violence had robbed the region of immense economic opportunities.

The former envoy said Pakistan would benefit the most if there was stability and calm in Afghanistan and in the same way it would suffer the most if conflict continued in the country.

He said India had investment of $ two billion in various projects in Afghanistan which increased its influence in the country.

Afghanistan wanted that it should be treated as a sovereign country, which decided on its own what kind of relations it would have with other countries in the region, he noted.

He said however, Afghan soil should never be used for creating trouble in neighbouring countries.

Deputy Secretary General Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Potapenko said SCO member states wanted Afghanistan to be peaceful and stable and as a country which respected human rights and freedoms and maintained friendly relations with its neighbours.

He said the Astana declaration resolutely supported the efforts of the government and the people of Afghanistan aimed at creating a peaceful and stable state, free of terrorism, extremism and illegal drug trafficking.

Dr Attaullah, Wahidyar, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Education, Government of Afghanistan in his presentation stressed that only regional cooperation would result in sustainable security.

He said better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would pave the way for a more

secure and prosperous region.

He said Pakistan had concerns about India’s interest in Afghanistan, which wanted good

relations with all neighbouring countries.

He said there was no chance of exploitation of mineral resources of Afghanistan unless

normalcy returned to the country.

Former National Security Secretary and former ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said there was

a war going on in Afghanistan and it was a stalemate between the forces in conflict.

He opined that the government in Afghanistan would not collapse, adding lack of unity in

the Afghan government was one of the reasons that the country could not achieve

peace.

Former Secretary Defence and member Advisory Board of the Center for Strategic and

Contemporary Research (CSCR) Lt Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi said countries in

the region should be talking to each other to resolve issues as maintaining status quo was not the way to overcome problems.

Professor Dr Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema, Dean Faculty of Contemporary Sciences, National Defence

University Islamabad discussed in detail the genesis of the Kashmir dispute.

He said the imperative of regional peace could not be achieved without resolving the Jammu

and Kashmir dispute.

He said Kashmir dispute could not be resolved as India was refusing to come to the

negotiating table.

Dr Christian Wagner, Senior Fellow, Asia Division, German Institute for International

Security Affairs, described in detail the role of global powers in building

cooperative security order in South Asia.

He said United Nations, United States, China, Russia and some other countries at different

times played a role in shaping South Asia and mediating conflicts between the

countries like India and Pakistan.

He said South Asia was afflicted with the problems of terrorism and instability and the

countries needed to build consensus for long term solution of issues.