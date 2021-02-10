By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP):The Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 got underway here on Wednesday and a number of matches were played on the opening day at the PLTA tennis courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Aiman Bashir, Out-Class CEO & Co-Founder and Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz inaugurated the event.

A large number of junior and senior players from across Punjab are participating in the championship.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik introduced all the players with the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the matches were played in different age categories. In U-14 1st round, Omer Jawad beat Abdul Ahad 6-0, Ameer mazari beat Mubeen Akram 6-0, Mustafa Mehdi beat Talha Tarar 6-3, Abdur Rehman beat Harris Bajwa 6-0, Haroon Arshad beat Abu Bakar Khalil 7-6, Aized khalil beat Aalay Hussain 6-2, Zohaib Afzal beat Xeerak Mustafa 6-0, Shehryar Anees beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Labika

Durab 6-3.