LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP): Master Paints and BN Polo teams registered contrastive victories in the Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Helped by high-flying Marcos Panelo, Master Paints beat Barry’s by 6-5 1/2 in the first match of the day.

Hero of the day Marcos Panelo managed to convert fabulous four goals while he was ably assisted by phenomenonal Juan Cruz Losada, who banged in a brilliant brace. The major contribution from Barry’s, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, came from Ernesto Trotz who converted two goals while Turab Rizvi and Santiago Gomes Romero scored one goal each.

The match started on a high pace and both the teams successfully converted one goal apiece to make it 1-all.

Turab Rizvi and Losada were the scorers from each side. Barry’s once again started the second chukker in great style, converting a field goal through Santiago to gain 2-1 lead which couldn’t last long as Master Paints made a strong comeback and thrashed in three back-to-back goals – all by Marcos Panelo – to earn 4-2 lead.

The third and fourth chukkers were evenly poised as both the sides succeeded in scoring one goal each in both the chukkers, with Master Paints still enjoying 6-4 lead. With one and a half goal handicap advantage for Barry’s, Master Paints won the match by 6-5 1/2.

Heroics of Eulogio Celestino helped BN Polo outpace DS Polo/ASC by 10-5 1/2 in the second match of the day. Eulogio Celestino was star performer of the day from BN Polo with a classic contribution of fabulous five goals while Raja Mikael Sami thrashed in three tremendous goals and Juan Maria Ruiz and Babar Naseem scored one goal each.

DS Polo/ASC team, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, saw only Hissam Ali Hyder playing sensible polo and smashing in three back to back goals, but his heroics couldn’t help his side win the match.

BN Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they first converted three back-to-back goals in the first chukker and slammed in same number of goals in the second chukker to make it 6-0 and then added two more goals in their tally to make it 8-nil.

DS Polo/ASC made their presence felt in the fourth and last chukker, when Hissam Ali Hyder converted three back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 8-3 but BN Polo added two more goals in their tally to further enhance their lead to 10-3. With two and a half goal handicap advantage for DS Polo/ASC, BN Polo won the match by 10-5 1/2.