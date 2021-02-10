PESHAWAR, Feb 10 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday agreed in principle to the proposal of creating new tehsils and subdivisions in district Abbottabad and directed the quarters concerned to complete home work in consultation with the elected representatives of the district and come up with final recommendations to this effect.

He was presiding over a meeting with the parliamentarians of Hazara region held here to review the progress on developmental projects. Besides Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, cabinet members Haji Qalander Lodhi, Akbar Ayub, Ahmad Hussain Shah, Taj Muhammad Tarand, other members of provincial assembly from Hazara region, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Hazara and other higher authorities attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the concerned quarter to present progress report on announcements made during his visits to various districts of Hazara region. The chief minister has constituted a committee headed by Commissioner Hazara to come up with a way forward for the completion of incomplete projects under ERRA and PERRA in the region.

In order to strengthen Police in Hazara region, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to speed up recruitment process against the already sanctioned posts for certain districts of the region, and to prepare SNEs for creation of new posts of police personnel for rest of the districts.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the implementation status on decisions taken in the last meeting held under the chair of chief minister regarding developmental projects and public issues of the region.

The meeting was informed that a total of 34 major decisions were taken and directives were issued regarding progress on uplift schemes and redressal of public issues in the last meeting out of which 12 decisions have been implemented completely so far, implementation on 16 of the decisions were on target whereas implementation on some of the decisions were delayed.

The chief minister directed to issue red letters to the concerned departments for delay in implementation of those decisions and said that ultimate purpose of region wise meetings was to ensure timely completion of developmental projects which would not be compromised at any cost.

The meeting was informed that as per the directives issued in the last meeting, Section-144 has been imposed to stop deforestation on Shimla Hill Abbottabad, a summary for upgradation of DHQ Hospital Abbottabad from Category-D to Category-A has been moved for the approval of the competent authority and a project worth Rs 42.18 million has also been prepared to improve drainage system from Ayub Medical Complex to Fowara Chowk in Abbotabad.

The meeting was also apprised that a summary regarding outsourcing of category D hospital Boi Abbottabad was submitted to the relevant forum for further process while six medical officers had been posted to various hospitals of Abbottabad district.

Moreover, three medical officers were recently posted to district headquarter hospital Battagram while specialist doctors would be posted as they are appointed after recommendations from public service commission. It was told that a scheme for the establishment of Poly-Technical School in Battagram was included in the current annual development program, and a survey for the up-gradation of transformers and transmission lines in snow bound areas of Battagram was also underway.

The chief minister, on this occasion, directed the relevant quarters to provide required funds within ten days for the completion of Galiyat By Pass road project.

The meeting was briefed that 608 and 707 positions of police had been approved to strengthen police department in Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas districts respectively.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to focus special attention on the establishment of proposed medical college in Mansehra in the already available building and submit final proposals to this effect.

The meeting was further told that girls degree college in oghi was established whereas classes would be commenced from the coming academic year adding that a substantial progress had been made on the establishment of girls degree college Utter Sheesha and classes would be commenced in the college from forthcoming academic year.