PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan took berth into the semi-finals of the U16 Women Volleyball event part of the ongoing U16 Inter-Provincial Games here at PSB Hall on Monday.

In the first match of the ongoing volleyball championship to be played on Monday at the Gymnasium Hall of PSB Coaching Center Peshawar.

GB beat Sindh by 3-0, AJK beat Punjab by 3-0, Islamabad beat Balochistan by 3-0.

The first semi-final match will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad on Tuesday at 10.00 am.

The second semi-final match will be played between Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at 11.00 am.