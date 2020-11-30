ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): The Federal Government has released Rs299.7 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs198.344 billion for federal ministries, Rs76.46 billion for corporations, Rs24.15 billion for special areas, and Rs750 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs1.5 billion.

Similarly, Rs53.4 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs23 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and

Rs43.2 billion out of Rs81.2 billion for the for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs14 billion out of allocated fund of Rs29.4 billion has been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs175 million out of Rs350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs11.7 billion, the Interior Division Rs7.38 billion and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs6.88 billion.

Similary, the Revenue Division has got Rs 2.56 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs38.2 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs13 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs27.24 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs11.15 billion out of Rs25 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.