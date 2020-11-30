Home Photos Feature Photos Motorcyclist on the way with his five children without wearing protective face... PhotosFeature Photos Motorcyclist on the way with his five children without wearing protective face masks at Latifabad Mon, 30 Nov 2020, 4:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-301120 HYDERABAD: November 30 Motorcyclist on the way with his five children without wearing protective face masks at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP05-301120 ALSO READ Covid mortality analysis show 71 percent male affected, fatality rate 2.02 percent: NCOC RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PDM jalsas exposes true game plan of Nawaz Sharif: Ali Zaidi National COVID-19 positivity ratio surges to 8.53 percent, 2,046 COVID patients critical: NCOC Covid mortality analysis show 71 percent male affected, fatality rate 2.02 percent: NCOC