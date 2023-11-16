Hafeez looks ahead to Team Director role

LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has thanked Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf for appointing him Director Pakistan Men’s Team.

Hafeez, who also served as member of the Cricket Technical Committee in Zaka Ashraf’s management committee, said on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team. I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility, but I am committed to work collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute in team’s success. Together we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans.”