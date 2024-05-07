IRSA releases 147,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 147,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 183,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1466.48 feet and was 52.48 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1166.90 feet, which was 116.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 61,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 79,900, 55,400, 48,500 and 10,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 63,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.