IT Minister chairs cybersecurity meeting

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif on Thursday chaired a cybersecurity meeting.

During the meeting, discussions were held in detail regarding cybersecurity challenges, with particular emphasis on the operationalization of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Dr. Umar emphasized the urgency of establishing and making operational the CERT to effectively counter the rising threats of cyber attacks.

The minister said, “The establishment of the National Computer Emergency Response Team is progressing rapidly. In light of the growing risks of cyber threats, the CERT Pakistan will be responsible for the supervision and protection of Pakistan’s cyberspace. The Cybersecurity Authority will be established soon.”

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of IT, Ayesha Humaira Moriani, IT Member Syed Javed Imam, and CEO of the National Information Technology Board, Babar Majid Bhatti.

The discussions and initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures in the country, recognizing the critical importance of safeguarding national digital assets in an increasingly interconnected world.

The establishment and strengthening of the National Computer Emergency Response Team reflect the government’s proactive approach to addressing the challenges posed by cyber threats.