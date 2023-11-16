Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a Jordanian field hospital in occupied Gaza, resulting in injuries to seven Jordanian staff members.

“This inhumane attack is the latest in a series of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza and constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of International law,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan joined the call for a thorough investigation into the said barbaric incident and other attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and for holding the occupation forces accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community must urgently intervene to bring an end to the atrocities being committed in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure,” she remarked.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services