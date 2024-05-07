ANF recovers huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid at Badruddin Yard, Karachi managed to recover a huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine being smuggled to Japan through an Afghan transit shipment.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in a major operation at Badruddin Yard, Karachi seized a huge quantity of drugs recovered from a suspicious Afghan shipment.

He informed that ANF foiled a drug smuggling attempt being sent to Japan by labeling “pomegranate juice” through cargo.

After a detailed inspection, 360 liters of liquid methamphetamine (Ice) concealed inside juice cans were recovered. He informed that the seized cargo was being sent to Bengo Port in Japan

.

According to the preliminary investigation, the seized consignment was sent from Afghanistan to Karachi. The exploitation of the trade routes by drug trafficking networks highlights a serious threat, he said.

The successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the ANF against drug trafficking.