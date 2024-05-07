ANF recovers huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid at Badruddin Yard, Karachi managed to recover a huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine being smuggled to Japan through an Afghan transit shipment.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in a major operation at Badruddin Yard, Karachi seized a huge quantity of drugs recovered from a suspicious Afghan shipment.
He informed that ANF foiled a drug smuggling attempt being sent to Japan by labeling “pomegranate juice” through cargo.
After a detailed inspection, 360 liters of liquid methamphetamine (Ice) concealed inside juice cans were recovered. He informed that the seized cargo was being sent to Bengo Port in Japan
According to the preliminary investigation, the seized consignment was sent from Afghanistan to Karachi. The exploitation of the trade routes by drug trafficking networks highlights a serious threat, he said.
The successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the ANF against drug trafficking.

