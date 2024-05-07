Cotton grow campaign launched in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, May 07 (APP):Member of the Punjab Assembly, Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi has said that a cotton grow campaign had been launched in the region and urged farmers to sow and grow cotton.

He was addressing a seminar held here in connection with the cotton grow campaign.

He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Ms. Marriam Nawaz had been playing a remarkable role in the welfare of the farmers’ community. “Chief Minister Punjab has taken several measures to benefit farmers’ community,” he added.

He said that under the auspices of the government, a cotton growth campaign had been launched to encourage peasants to sow and grow cotton at the maximum level.

He said that cotton yield was considered white gold due to being a cash crop.

He viewed that the economy would get a boost if the cotton yield target was achieved.