Sports competitions on Independence Day

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP):Divisional Sports Department, in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab, organised the Independence Day Inter-Clubs Karate and Taekwondo competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, here on Monday.

Director Admin SBP Javed Chohan was the chief guest on the occasion and later on he distributed prizes among prominent performers. District Sports Officers Nadeem Qaiser and Tanveer Shah were also

present.

A large number of spectators were there to cheer the young basketball players. They chanted loud slogans to encourage the playing teams.

Addressing the closing ceremony, he lauded the performance of young players. He also appreciated the efforts of district and divisional for holding Independence Day Inter-Clubs Karate and Taekwondo competitions successfully.