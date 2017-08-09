Spices exports earn $84.022 mln in one year

ISLAMABAD, Aus 9 (APP): Pakistan exported spices worth $84.022

million during the fiscal year 2016-17, showing growth of 9.58

percent in trade when compared to the same period of last year.

The spices exports during last fiscal year (2015-16) were

recorded at $76.677 million, according to the data of Pakistan

Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 22,927 metric tons of

spices during the period under review against the exports of 19,746

million during last year, showing an increase of 16.11 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports

from the country during the fiscal year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94

percent when compared to the last year.

The overall food exports from the country were recorded at

$3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) compared to the exports of

$3,989 million in July-June (2015-16), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of spices

increased by 75.30 percent during the month of June 2017 compared to

the same month of last year.

The spices exports during June 2017 were recorded at $7.913

million compared to the exports of $4,514 million recorded during

June 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices increased by

5.58 percent in June 2017 when compared to the exports of $7,495

million in May 2017, according to the data.

The overall exports from the country during the fiscal year

2016-17 witnessed decline of 1.63 percent when compared to fiscal

year 2015-16.

The exports from the country in FY2016-17 were recorded at

$53,026 million compared to the exports of $44,685 million last

year, according to PBS data.