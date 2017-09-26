Sources of insecurity in Afghanistan lie inside, not outside: Pakistan tells UNSC

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (APP): Pakistan has told the U.N. Security

Council that fundamental sources of insecurity in Afghanistan lie inside, not outside, given the fact that more than 20 terrorist organizations operate in that war-torn country.

“The Afghan government would be better advised to focus more seriously

on its persisting challenges and embark on a course correction,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.