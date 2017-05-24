Socio-economic uplift of masses, government’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday said the socio-economic uplift of masses was

the government’s priority and budget strategy was an important

tool for achieving these objectives.

He was chairing a high level meeting in which he was

briefed regarding Budget Strategy for Financial Year 2017-18,

PM office media wing said in a press release.

“Our government has focused on infrastructure

development but at the same time, accorded top priority to the

social sector also,” he said.

The prime minister said the unprecedented growth in the

development allocation for FY 2017-18 had increased three

folds as compared to budget allocation in FY 2012-13.

Our government had also accorded due priority to Azad

Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA, he added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance

Muhammad Ishaq Dar, special assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar and

senior officials.