Singer Hadiqa Kiani performs at concert organized by Pak Embassy in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in Indonesia organized a musical performance of renowned female singer Hadiqa Kiani to mark 70 years of celebrations of independence of Pakistan.

The event held on Thursday was attended by large number of Indonesian dignitaries, government officials, diplomatic community based in Jakarta, Pakistani families, university students and leading journalists of Indonesia, according to a message received here

from Jakarta.

Hadiqa Kiani amused the audience with her versatile multilingual songs covering genres of sufi, folk and pop style. She

engaged with the audience and eloquently articulated the musical traditions of Pakistan.

Musical performance of female Pakistani singer projected image of modern Pakistani society and rich culture of melodious music of Pakistan. The event was extensively covered by the local media.

At the end of the programme, Ambassador Aqil Nadeem and his wife presented bouquets to Hadiqa Kiani and thanked her for enthralling musical performance.

Recently, the Brand of Pakistan posters on buses in Jakarta was one of the efforts by Pakistan Embassy to showcase

glimpses of beautiful Pakistan in the Indonesian capital.