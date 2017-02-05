Sindh Governor, SAFRON minister discuss law and order, investment

KARACHI, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier

Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair discussed law and order, foreign investment

and other matters of mutual interest on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Governor House here, the Governor said

that in the wake of operation Zarb i Azb, law and order has been

restored and that efforts of the government in this regard are

appreciable.

He stated that today Pakistan is very peaceful and environment

for investment is quite conducive, especially Karachi has become

very attractive for foreign investment where educated human resource

is available.

The Governor was of the view that because of its location, Karachi

is a city of particular significance.

He said that foreign investment is inevitable for complete

eradication of terrorism.

Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch briefed the Governor about the

steps taken by his ministry.