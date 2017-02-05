Sindh Governor, SAFRON minister discuss law and order, investment

KARACHI, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier
Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair discussed law and order, foreign investment
and other matters of mutual interest on Sunday.
During the meeting at the Governor House here, the Governor said
that in the wake of operation Zarb i Azb, law and order has been
restored and that efforts of the government in this regard are
appreciable.
He stated that today Pakistan is very peaceful and environment
for investment is quite conducive, especially Karachi has become
very attractive for foreign investment where educated human resource
is available.
The Governor was of the view that because of its location, Karachi
is a city of particular significance.
He said that foreign investment is inevitable for complete
eradication of terrorism.
Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch briefed the Governor about the
steps taken by his ministry.
