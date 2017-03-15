Sindh Governor invites Investors from Iran to take advantage of CPEC

KARACHI, March 15 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has

invited investors from Iran to take advantage of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to Consul General of Iran, Ahmad Muhammadi, who called on

him at the Governor House here Wednesday, he said CPEC was fast emerging as a game changer in the region and all relevant countries were provided

with every opportunity to take advantage from it.

Sindh Governor said completion of CPEC would significantly

expedite economic and financial activities in the province in general

and its capital, Karachi, in particular.

Muhammad Zubair said Karachi, an attractive destination for

national and international investors, due to its geographical

location, provide ample investment opportunities to Iran too.

The governor told the C.G. of Iran, who had only recently assumed

his responsibilities in Karachi, that Iran being a neighboring country

of Pakistan and also the fact that the two enjoy brotherly ties would

be more than welcomed to invest in Sindh.

“Joint ventures undertaken by the two countries in energy sector

is reflective of our cordiality,” he said seeking further cooperation

in wide range of spheres.

“Ample opportunities are available for investments in Sindh,” he

said and invited Iranian investors to focus on wide ranges of sectors

including agriculture, infrastructure development, energy, education

and health.

“Investment in these and other sectors can offer guaranteed

profit in very short span of time due to easy and cost effective

availability of qualified human resource,” said the Governor of Sindh.

On the occasion Consul General of Iran said Government of Iran

and its people hold Pakistan in high esteem and are equally keen to

invest here.

He assured to offer all needed support and cooperation for the

well being of Sindh through investments in agriculture and energy

sectors.