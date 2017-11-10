Siddiqul Farooq for resolving disputes between Pakistan,India through dialogues

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP): Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq on Friday underlined the need to resolve all disputes,including the Kashmir issue, between Pakistan and India through bilateral dialogues.

He said this while addressing a luncheon ceremony in the

honour of Sikh pilgrims held here at Examen Park.

He said that leadership of the both countries should work

for the humanity so that people of the region could visit

each other peacefully.

He expressed his wish that 50 to 100 Sikh pilgrims would

come Pakistan every day to visit their religious places.

He said that the both governments should create friendly

environment so that people did not hesitate to visit

each other countries.

He said that a foundation stone of the Baba Guru Nanak

University would be laid down soon.

AJK Minister Nasir Hussain Dar, Kirn Dar MNA, Pakistan

Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara

Singh, Group leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh,

Sardar Balvindar Singh and other also spoke on the occasion.

The Sikh leaders expressed their satisfaction on the

condition, construction and renovation of gurdwaras. They also

appreciated and thanked the government of Pakistan and ETPB

Chairman Siddiqul Farooq for providing all facilities to the

Sikh yatrees in Pakistan.

The yatrees will return to India on Saturday (tomorrow).