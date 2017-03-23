Shuhda Mounument set up at PNHQ

ISLAMABAD March 23 (APP): Inauguration ceremony of Pakistan

Navy (PN) Shuhada (Martyrs) Monument at Pakistan Naval Headquarters

(PNHQ) was held on Thursday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was chief

guest on the occasion who laid wreath at the Monument and offered

Fateha for the martyrs of PN, media release stated here.

On the occasion, he said that Pakistan Navy has a proud history

of sacrifices, valor and professionalism. “Our brave sons of the

soil have always responded to the call of the nation with

unparalleled courage for a cause greater than life for defence

of the Motherland. Pakistan Navy holds its Shuhada and war veterans

in the highest esteem as they sacrificed their lives for our better

tomorrow,” the Admiral said.

The Naval Chief said that raising of the monument is sincere

effort to pay rich homage to the Shuhada and will serve a lasting

reminder of their dauntless courage and matchless heroism.

The stars engraved on the monument depict complete chapter in

itself of Pakistan Navy’s illustrious history in all its grandeur.

The monument is not merely a structure; rather it will help to

instill the heroic spirit of the Shuhada in future generations by

fueling their passion for sacrifice, nationhood and professionalism.

A number of Senior officers, Command Post Officers,Sailors and

Civilians attended the ceremony.