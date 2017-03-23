Shuhda Mounument set up at PNHQ

ISLAMABAD March 23 (APP): Inauguration ceremony of Pakistan
Navy (PN) Shuhada (Martyrs) Monument at Pakistan Naval Headquarters
(PNHQ) was held on Thursday.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was chief
guest on the occasion who laid wreath at the Monument and offered
Fateha for the martyrs of PN, media release stated here.
On the occasion, he said that Pakistan Navy has a proud history
of sacrifices, valor and professionalism. “Our brave sons of the
soil have always responded to the call of the nation with
unparalleled courage for a cause greater than life for defence
of the Motherland. Pakistan Navy holds its Shuhada and war veterans
in the highest esteem as they sacrificed their lives for our better
tomorrow,” the Admiral said.
The Naval Chief said that raising of the monument is sincere
effort to pay rich homage to the Shuhada and will serve a lasting
reminder of their dauntless courage and matchless heroism.
The stars engraved on the monument depict complete chapter in
itself of Pakistan Navy’s illustrious history in all its grandeur.
The monument is not merely a structure; rather it will help to
instill the heroic spirit of the Shuhada in future generations by
fueling their passion for sacrifice, nationhood and professionalism.
A number of Senior officers, Command Post Officers,Sailors and
Civilians attended the ceremony.