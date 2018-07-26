Shokat Ali of PTI wins NA-31 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shokat Ali from National Assembly constituency NA-31 Peshawar-v has won election by securing 87,855 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Aawami National Party candidate Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour stood second by securing 42,476 votes. The third position was grabbed by Mutidda Majlis-i-Amal candidate Muhammad Siddiqur Rehman Paracha with 11,657 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 42.20%.