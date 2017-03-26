Shoaib Team wins Balijee international bridge title

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP): Shoaib Team won the title of the 15th edition of the Balijee International Bridge Championship in style here on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana.

The winning team comprising Abdul Rehman Allana, Javed Ahmed Miran,

Imran Jaka, Rashidul Ghazi, Khurshid Hadi and Kamal Shoaib turned in consistent majestic play in the last days sessions to cow down and overtake many strong contenders, who were in sight to outplay them. In this process of extinction, the Romex team were beaten and so were the teams like Alvi’s and Karachi Silver.

As far the Championship itself, the more dexterous and adroit ones

produced an exotic mix of intelligent play, control and strong moves and a keen tussle was seen for winning the title.

The 15th Balijee Bridge Championship, held at the bridge tables of

Lahore Gymkhana from 23rd March to 26th March 2017, lured the best bridge players of the country to the arena which can be graded as one of the remarkable ones in Asia.

Besides the national players, an individual champion to stand out was

Indian player Sapan Desai, who travelled all the way from Bombay to be a competitor in this much adored championship.

Also there was Imran Abedi from Kuwait, who became a member of the Bilal

Team and supported them with his skills. The Shoaib team may have emerged on top but along the way, most of the time, the click of the form of teams like Bombers, Bilal, Saga and Alvi’s has been evident and even against extremely strong challengers their team effort have been outstanding, notwithstanding the fact that they lost the top slot.

Once again Aijaz Ahmad of Yummy Milk Products and his sister Mrs Tahira

Nasir have been superb hosts and in particular Tahira Nasir appeared as the live wire in the whole process; the spirit of bridge promotion is there and also continuously oozing is the family hospitality with the result that Balijee Bridge is an integral part of the national bridge calendar, thus keeping the memory of a noble father Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, affectionately known as Balijee, alive.

The Final standings of top three teams:-

(Shoaib Team), Abdul Rehman Allana, Javed Ahmed Miran, Imran Jaka,

Rashid-ul-Ghazi, Khurshid Hadi and Kamal Shoaib. 149.70 victory points (VPs).

(Bombers team), Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Ghias A Malik, Mirza Shauq Hussain,

Hasnat Mehmood and Nauman Khalid Butt. 133.72 VPs

(Bilal), Gulzar Ahmed Bilal, Farrukh Liaqat, Imran Abedi, Parvez Mirza;

125.40 VPs In the Ladies category, the pair of Fatima Raza and Rubina Agha won the first prize. The second prize was won by the ladies pair of Abida Ali and Najm Abid. The third position went to Shahnaz Peerzada and Shamim Saeed.

The Open Pairs contest was won by the pair of Wajahat Suri and Sh Abdul Muqeet. The second position went to the pair of Mirza Shauq Hussain and Sapan Desai from India.

The Balijee Bridge Gala has established itself as an event of

magnificence although Tahira Nasir was gracious in passing on the credit to the participation of the champions with tournament director, Ihsan Qadir in the forefront conducting all stages with precision, accuracy and free of compromises plus exercising exemplary control over the run of play.

At the conclusion of the Balijee Bridge Championship, prizes were

awarded to the winners by Tahira Nasir, Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, acting chairman, Lahore Gymkhana, Khawaja Imran Zubair, Convenor Card Room, Mazhar Jaffery of World Bridge Federation, and Mian Nisar Ahmed, an ardent bridge player, and former chairman, Lahore Gymkhana.