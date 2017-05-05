Sheraz Latif assumes charge as DG Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Senior officer of Information Group,
Sheraz Latif assumed charge as Director General Radio Pakistan here
on Friday.
Before his appointment as DG PBC, he was holding the post of
Director General Information Service Academy.
During his career spanning over thirty-one years in media
management, he also served as Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters,
Managing Director APP and Director General Directorate of Electronic
Media and Publicity.
On arrival, the new Director General was given briefing on
outreach of transmission of Radio Pakistan and plans to further
strengthen it.
Talking to staff members and union representatives, Sheraz
Latif said we shall work together to make Radio Pakistan a vibrant
media organization.