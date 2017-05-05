Sheraz Latif assumes charge as DG Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Senior officer of Information Group,

Sheraz Latif assumed charge as Director General Radio Pakistan here

on Friday.

Before his appointment as DG PBC, he was holding the post of

Director General Information Service Academy.

During his career spanning over thirty-one years in media

management, he also served as Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters,

Managing Director APP and Director General Directorate of Electronic

Media and Publicity.

On arrival, the new Director General was given briefing on

outreach of transmission of Radio Pakistan and plans to further

strengthen it.

Talking to staff members and union representatives, Sheraz

Latif said we shall work together to make Radio Pakistan a vibrant

media organization.